PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — At least four people are without a home after a fire sparked at a trailer and mobile home park in Southeast Portland overnight, officials said Tuesday.

The fire started just after 1:15 a.m. near Southeast Harney Street and Southeast 82nd Avenue. Portland Fire & Rescue arrived to find flames consuming a single motorhome before they said it eventually spread to a nearby 5th-wheel camper trailer.

While some firefighters were working to extinguish the blaze, others were tending to those injured in the fire. Four people suffered “superficial” burns that were determined to be non-critical. Officials said three of the four burned were taken to a hospital for further treatment while the fourth person refused medical care.

The Red Cross responded to help those displaced secure temporary lodging.

PF&R confirmed to KOIN 6 that the blaze has since been put out and is under investigation.