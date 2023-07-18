Police are seeking the suspect in a July 3 assault that put a man in a week-long coma (PPB)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A man was put into a week-long coma after being punched outside a Southeast Portland 7-11, authorities said.

On July 3, Portland police said the victim and his family stopped at the 7-11 near Southeast 148th Avenue and Southeast Stark Street when the victim said he saw a man outside using what he suspect was fentanyl.

The victim talked with the man and authorities said that sparked an altercation where the man punched the victim in the face, knocking him out and causing him to fall to the ground where he hit his head.

The victim suffered a broken nose, broken cheekbone and two brain bleeds which caused him to be comatose for a week, officials said.

The suspect in the assault was described as being a 6’3″ slim white man between the ages of 22 and 29 with tattoos on his left hand.

He was last seen leaving the scene pulling a canvas wagon.

Anyone who has information about the suspect is asked to contact police.