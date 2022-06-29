PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A city audit rips into Portland Fire and Rescue for a lack of diversity among employees.

City Auditor Mary Hull Caballero did not mince words in her audit of PF&R.

Although Chief Sara Boone became the first black woman to lead the bureau in 2019, the audit says firefighters of color, women and those who identify as LGBTQ+ do not make up enough of the bureau’s workforce.

According to the audit, out of the 700 PF&R employees 89% are white and 79% are male as of 2021.

Additionally, the audit also says the bureau does not hold its employees as accountable as it should.

The full audit is posted on the city’s website here, and details the department’s shortcoming and recommendations to improve accountability and diversity.