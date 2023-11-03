PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – After an investigation spanning several weeks, two suspects face felony charges for allegedly robbing and assaulting someone in a Bridgeton Neighborhood apartment on Oct. 11.

Authorities say Misty B. Martz, 45, and her nephew, Randall D. Martz, 25, robbed the apartment at 1400 North Pier 99 Street around 10:30 p.m. Inside, officials say the duo assaulted a person with a metal rod and threatened them with a knife.

On Friday, police arrested Misty and Randall for first-degree robbery, second-degree robbery, second-degree assault, and unlawfully using a weapon. Randall was already in custody on unrelated charges.

An investigation is ongoing. The Portland Police Bureau asks anyone with information about the suspects to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference Case No. 23-266425.