PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities have identified the man who died in a shooting early Wednesday morning at Bar 112nd in SE Portland, officials say.

Portland police say they responded to Southeast 122nd Avenue and Clinton Street and found Justin D. Sartin (aka Justin Sartin-Scott) had been wounded from a gunshot around 1:45 a.m.

Justin D. Sartin (aka Justin Sartin-Scott (Courtesy: Portland Police Bureau)

Sartin was taken to a hospital where he eventually died, officials said. A medical examiner determined he died of homicide.

No suspects were arrested, but authorities say their investigation is still active.

Police ask anyone with information about Sartin’s death to contact Detective Sean Macomber at sean.macomber@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0404 or Detective Rico Beniga at rico.beniga@police.portlandoregon.gov and 503-823-0457. Reference Case No. 23-297040.

