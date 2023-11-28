Brady Roy Wehage, 22, crashed his motorcycle and died at a nearby hospital, officials say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police have identified the motorcyclist who died in a crash that closed all southbound lanes of I-5 near the Marquam Bridge for hours on Nov. 23.

Officials say Brady Roy Wehage, 22, of Gresham, crashed his motorcycle around 9:45 a.m. and later died at a nearby hospital.

No one else was involved in the crash, and investigators say they believe Wehage had been speeding at the time.

Police say Wehage’s death marked Portland’s 65th fatal crash of 2023. The growing number of traffic-related deaths are on pace for a three-decade record.

I-5 south closed near the Marquam Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 23 due to a deadly crash. (Courtesy Portland police)

I-5 south closed near the Marquam Bridge on Thursday, Nov. 23 due to a deadly crash. (Courtesy Portland police)

It is still not clear what events led up to the crash. Any witnesses are encouraged to contact the Portland Police Bureau’s Traffic Investigations Unit.