The intersection will be blocked to traffic for “several hours," officials say.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Portland police are on scene of a fatal car crash in Southeast Portland, authorities announced Monday evening.

Officials responded to the crash at the intersection of Southeast 122nd Avenue just south of Powell Boulevard around 5:02 p.m., where one driver was found with “critical injuries.”

The man was taken to a local hospital and later died of his injuries, police say.

Police say the intersection will be blocked to traffic for “several hours” while investigators process the scene. Avoid the area.

The Portland Police Bureau says anyone with information should contact them at crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov. Reference case no. 23-331614.

Stay with KOIN 6 as we receive further information.