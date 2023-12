PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Investigators are on scene of a shooting in the Hazelwood Neighborhood near Mall 205 involving an officer, according to Portland police.

Officials say the parking lot of Mall 205 is closed as police shut down Southeast 96th Avenue between Washington Street and Main Street until further notice.

An investigation is ongoing. It is not clear who was involved or whether anyone is injured, though police did clarify no officers are hurt.

Stay with KOIN 6 as this story develops.