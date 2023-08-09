Officials say anyone who sees Dustin Lee Knieriem in public should call 911

Editor’s Note: This story contains descriptions of behavior that some readers may find disturbing.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Authorities are searching for a 37-year-old man they say “may attempt to sexually harm children” due to a series of alleged behaviors near students, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officials describe Dustin Lee Knieriem as a 5’10” white male weighing approximately 210 pounds with black hair, brown eyes and a tan complexion.

Police say he was first seen masturbating in public at 12500 SE Powell Blvd. on July 18 around 2:15 a.m. When an officer approached him and asked him to put on his clothes and leave the area, they reported that Knieriem had refused and continued until he was taken into custody.

Based on their interaction with Knieriem, officers say they “believed his criminal activity was influenced by his mental state” and took him to a local hospital for an evaluation.

On Aug. 6, police responded to a call from a student at McDaniel High School saying a man was on the school grounds and “had removed sports equipment.” When officers arrived, two students told them Knieriem was sitting on school equipment and “touching himself.”

One child told officers that Knieriem was “masturbating” while looking directly at them.

Knieriem was booked on charges of second-degree burglary, public indecency, second and third-degree theft, and a parole violation. However, he was released on his own recognizance.

PPB says anyone who sees Knieriem in public should immediately call 911. Police also encourage anyone with information about Knieriem to e-mail crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov.

