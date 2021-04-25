‘Back the Black’ event again demands justice for Patrick Kimmons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Speakers at a community event at Peninsula Park Saturday once again demanded justice for Patrick Kimmons, a Black man shot and killed by Portland Police in September 2018.

The ‘Back The Black’ event featured speakers, musical acts and a silent auction to raise money for the Black community in Portland.

A grand jury ruled that the officers were justified in using deadly force against Kimmons. Investigators said he was armed during the encounter.

Family members however said that contrary to the ruling, the shooting was not justified and that Kimmons had his hands up in video surveillance footage that was shown to them.

Letha Winston, Kimmons’ mother is still fighting for justice and demands that police be retrained on excessive force.

She said that the money raised Saturday will continue to fund her goal of opening a legal resource center for the Black community.

“This is something that he would have inspired me to do,” she said. “If it were me that had lost my life … he would have done the same thing.”

Winston told KOIN 6 News that she recently tried to reopen her son’s case against Portland Police, but was denied.