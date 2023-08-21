PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Ben Thompson lives near Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland. He and other neighbors said they’ve seen a homeless camp grow from tents to a former TriMet bus and they’ve reported the issues regularly to the city.

But they’ve not gotten any response.

“I’ve noticed the camp has grown over the past couple of months, over the summer with kids being gone,” Thompson told KOIN 6 News. He said he’s received “no response from the city and having to call multiple times and just receiving the same response every time that we’ll take care of it and that nothing changes is frustrating, especially with it being close to a school and a major street. It doesn’t make sense to me why this one wouldn’t be at a higher priority than it is.”

The camp, between Cleveland High School and their athletic track, began with tents. It grew to cars, trucks, trailers, a bus and RVs sprawling through what is called a “safe route” to school.

City officials said they’ve removed campsites at this location off SE 26th and Powell numerous times this year. But the fact RVs and vehicles are there made it challenging.

A sprawling homeless camp near Cleveland High School in Southeast Portland, August 21, 2023 (KOIN)

Mayor Ted Wheeler’s office recently met with the Cleveland High principal along with other area principals to discuss ongoing homeless efforts in the neighborhood.

Officials said they will increase cleanups soon as they prepare for students to head back to class. They will also continue to connect people to resources.

Chris Harold, who was camping on the other side of Cleveland High School, told KOIN 6 Nes his campsite is getting cleared soon. But he’s accepted an offer to go to the new temporary alternative shelter this week.

“It sounds different than before,” he said, “and it sounds more inviting.”

Harold said he is excited to see his new space but said it will take some adjustment for him to get used to the normalcy.

Along with ramping up cleanups on the safe routes to schools, the city’s public safety partners will begin enforcement of the city’s time/place/manner ordinance for unsanctioned camping this fall.