PORTLAND, Ore. (Portland Tribune) – Half of all the fish consumed in the US is farmed, according to the Aquaculture Stewardship Council. In the spirit of “get over it,” the ASC held a get-together at Portland’s Bamboo Sushi to promote sustainably farmed seafood.

It’s called “Sea Green. Be Green,” a month-long promotion. Consumers should look for the green label on menus. For Earth Month (formerly known as the month of April) Bamboo Sushi will showcase its 1% for Planet sustainability commitments. Bamboo took the opportunity to launch a new dish made with “responsibly raised” Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture, an Oahu-based fish farmer. Called Paradise Oshizushi, it features ASC-certified Hawaiian Kanpachi from Blue Ocean Mariculture, mango, black plum, lime, aleppo pepper, ponzu, and hibiscus jam.

Bamboo Sushi is the world’s first certified sustainable sushi restaurant. For instance, it is known for not serving Blue Fin tuna, because as an apex predator, Bamboo Chief Culinary Officer Jin Soo Yang explained, they eat more wild fish than some of the smaller fish that live off smaller fish and plants.

Blue Hawaii

Dick Jones, CEO of Blue Ocean Mariculture was there at Bamboo in his Hawaiian shirt. His company produces Hawaiian kanpachi, in the amberjack family, in cages offshore from Kona, Hawaii

Read more at PortlandTribune.com.

The Portland Tribune and its parent company Pamplin Media Group are KOIN 6 News media partners