PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — TriMet and the Oregon Department of Transportation are teaming up to give free rides to Portlanders and surrounding residents this New Year’s Eve.

“By working with ODOT to help keep impaired drivers off the road, our goal is to bring some extra peace of mind to drivers, pedestrians and those looking to take in the festivities,” TriMet said in the release. “Offering free rides on New Year’s Eve has been a TriMet practice for years, and we’re excited to be bringing it back.”

Free rides on MAX trains, TriMet buses and the Portland Streetcar begin at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 31.

MAX trains will operate during their regular hours, but with continued service until at least 2 a.m.

Here is the latest that you can catch all of the MAX trains:

Final MAX Blue Line trip to Gresham leaves Pioneer Square South at 2:23 a.m.

Final MAX Blue Line trip to Hillsboro leaves Pioneer Square North at 2:47 a.m.

Final MAX Green Line trip to Clackamas Town Center leaves from Pioneer Courthouse/SW 6th at 2:18 a.m.

Final MAX Green Line trip from Clackamas Town Center to Gateway Transit Center leaves at 3:12 a.m.

Final MAX Orange Line trip to SE Park Ave leaves Pioneer Place/SW 5th Ave MAX Station at 2:02 a.m.

Final MAX Orange Line trip from SE Park Ave leaves at 2:52 a.m.

Final MAX Red Line trip to Portland International Airport leaves Pioneer Square South at 12:42 a.m.

Final MAX Red Line trip from Portland International Airport leaves at 1:56 a.m.

Final MAX Yellow Line trip to Expo Center leaves Pioneer Courthouse/SW 6th at 2:27 a.m.

Final MAX Yellow Line trip from Expo Center to Interstate Rose Quarter leaves at 3:05 a.m.

TriMet buses will remain on their regular Saturday schedules. Riders who will be out celebrating past midnight are encouraged to consider riding on the MAX trains. Plan out your travels here.

The streets could be very busy due to the last holiday of the year, so TriMet advises everyone to be alert, be respectful of operators and fellow passengers, and report anything suspicious to TriMet staff or 911.