PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – A unique shopping experience is returning to the Portland Japanese Garden this summer with the “Behind the Shoji” market — featuring authentic Japanese goods that are hard to find in the United States.

Portland Japanese Garden Director of Marketing, Megumi Kato, says the annual market adds to the organization’s cultural impact in the city.

“Portland Japanese Garden is more than a garden. So, we’re a cultural institution so, everything that we do including our programming, our art exhibitions and intentionality of the actual garden spaces. It’s all centered on being able to share the experience of Japanese culture with our visitors,” Kato said.

“’Behind the Shoji’ is no exception, it’s being able to showcase the craftsmanship and the artistry of Japan with our visitors,” Kato added.

“Behind the Shoji” is open now through Sept. 4 at the Portland Japanese Garden.