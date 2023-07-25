There have been 250 police calls to Legacy Good Samaritan over the past year and that 38 of those involved weapons

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — After Saturday’s deadly shooting inside Legacy Good Samaritan Hospital, there are renewed worries about safety inside the Portland facility.

KOIN 6 News uncovered new numbers showing that police have been called to Good Samaritan Hospital hundreds of times in the past year.

A former nurse shared her concerns, saying she left her job because it wasn’t worth her life.

She left Legacy earlier this year after joining in 2022, saying there were several times when violent or disruptive patients concerned her. The one incident that pushed her to resign was when a patient threatened to shoot staff. The patient was searched and spoken to, but without restraints, she felt unsafe.

“When I realized that nothing was ever going to change, I handed in my notice,” said the nurse, who spoke anonymously due to fear of retaliation.

When asked about her reaction to Saturday’s deadly shooting, she said she was devastated and wondered if she could have “done something more if I could’ve spoken up louder.”

The Portland Bureau of Emergency Communications says there have been 250 police calls to Legacy Good Samaritan over the past year and that 38 of those involved weapons of some kind.

For this nurse, her safety fears were compounded by several instances where she was told only one security guard was working that shift or found no one staffing the metal detector at the emergency department entrance.

“It was alarmingly frequent that no one was at the metal detector. They had the doors open so you could just bypass it,” she said.

KOIN 6 again asked Legacy for a response to the concerns about security staffing or any information about how its hospitals are secured. They didn’t answer those questions.

KOIN 6 also looked up common practices and found the Internation Association for Healthcare Security and Safety recommends clear policies for reporting and managing disruptive patients, criteria for terminating care, alerting staff to concerning patients and communicating staff’s role in identifying targeted violence towards employees or hospitals.

This nurse hopes there is more to protect her and her colleagues.

“There is this culture they teach us that being attacked is part of our jobs,” she said.