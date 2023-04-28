PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Motorcycle enthusiasts are gathering at Zidell Yards this weekend for the 14th annual The One Motorcycle Show, known as the world’s largest and best-known custom motorcycle show.

“We billed it as ‘Welcome to the best show on Earth,'” said The One Motorcycle Show Founder Thor Drake — noting the show features around 250 custom bikes, free-style motocross and old-school stunts, 60 custom cars, beer and bands.

Drake says the show “appeals to all generations,” even showcasing a replica The One raceway and minibikes for kids to look at.

The One Motorcycle Show runs from April 28 through April 30.