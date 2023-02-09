PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dessert, like love, takes many forms. So don’t feel like you have to confine your feelings to a single confectionary expression this Valentine’s Day.

Portland boasts an incredible variety of local cookies, cakes, chocolates, pastries and pies. There are so many options to choose from that shopping for a significant other might even feel a bit overwhelming.

Don’t fret. With help from Yelp, KOIN 6 has compiled a list of the Portland metro area’s 20 best dessert shops to treat your beloved for Valentine’s Day.

Portland’s top 20 spots for Valentine’s Day treats:

  1. Creo Chocolate
  2. JaCiva’s Bakery
  3. Enchante 
  4. Missionary Chocolates 
  5. Roste Chocolate House 
  6. Azar Indulgences 
  7. The Meadow 
  8. Woodblock Chocolate 
  9. La Rose Patisserie 
  10. Verdun Fine Chocolate 
  11. The Pie Spot 
  12. A Yen for Chocolate 
  13. Ranger Chocolate 
  14. Clockwork Rose Tea Emporium & Confectionary 
  15. The Cakery 
  16. Papa Haydn Northwest 
  17. Lauretta Jean’s 
  18. ICandy 
  19. Urban Fondue 
  20. Rimsky-Korsakoffee House

You better hurry though — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away.