PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dessert, like love, takes many forms. So don’t feel like you have to confine your feelings to a single confectionary expression this Valentine’s Day.
Portland boasts an incredible variety of local cookies, cakes, chocolates, pastries and pies. There are so many options to choose from that shopping for a significant other might even feel a bit overwhelming.
Don’t fret. With help from Yelp, KOIN 6 has compiled a list of the Portland metro area’s 20 best dessert shops to treat your beloved for Valentine’s Day.
Portland’s top 20 spots for Valentine’s Day treats:
- Creo Chocolate
- JaCiva’s Bakery
- Enchante
- Missionary Chocolates
- Roste Chocolate House
- Azar Indulgences
- The Meadow
- Woodblock Chocolate
- La Rose Patisserie
- Verdun Fine Chocolate
- The Pie Spot
- A Yen for Chocolate
- Ranger Chocolate
- Clockwork Rose Tea Emporium & Confectionary
- The Cakery
- Papa Haydn Northwest
- Lauretta Jean’s
- ICandy
- Urban Fondue
- Rimsky-Korsakoffee House
You better hurry though — Valentine’s Day is less than a week away.