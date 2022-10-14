PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — President Joe Biden plans to speak in Portland on Saturday about his plans to lower health care and drug costs for Americans, according to a member of Biden’s communications team.

To combat rising health care costs, Biden’s team says he is set on strengthening and protecting Medicare and Social Security. Additionally, Biden will reportedly take action to lower health care and prescription drug costs by signing an Executive Order.

Biden plans to touch on the Inflation Reduction Act’s “historic cost-saving provisions” that will be available in some Medicare plans for seniors.

The president said the act will lower drug prices, lock in premiums and cap out-of-pocket expenses for prescription drugs at $2,000 per year. It also caps insulin at $35 per month.

Biden’s team says he will visit a Portland community center and will be joined by Senators Wyden and Merkel and Representative Suzanne Bonamici. He is scheduled to meet with seniors who are set to benefit from provisions made in the Inflation Reduction Act, which will take effect at the start of next year.

In an earlier press release, the White House Press Office noted Biden would participate in a “grassroots volunteer event with the Oregon Democrats.” Biden reportedly plans to participate in a reception for Oregon Democratic gubernatorial candidate Tina Kotek before delivering remarks on lowering costs for American families.

Before stepping foot in the Rose City, Biden will be visiting Irvine, Calif. sharing similar details on his plan to reduce health care costs.

This will be Biden’s second visit to Portland in six months.