Event organizers said, "Everyone MUST behave like an overgrown child!”

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — It’s time to limber up! The Guinness-official “World’s Largest Bounce House” is coming to Portland, and it even offers adults-only sessions.

The Big Bounce America is touring all over the U.S., with stops Boston, Washington, D.C., and now the Rose City. Presented by XL Event Lab, the traveling theme park includes four different inflatables.

The tallest inflatable, appropriately-titled “The World’s Largest Bounce House ” thanks to Guinness World Records, stands at 32 feet tall and covers 16,000 square feet of space.

“Inside you’ll find giant slides, ball pits, climbing towers and basketball hoops alongside fun, friendly, over-sized characters of various colors, shapes and sizes for those all-important Instagram moments,” Big Bounce America said in a release.

In the center of the castle, attendees will find a DJ, games and competitions.

“The Sports Slam” inflatable features goals, nets, hoops and balls for sports fans, while “The Giant” inflatable includes an “American Ninja Warrior”-inspired obstacle course with 50 different blocks and barriers.

Additionally, Big Bounce America’s “airSPACE” bouncy house holds inflatable aliens, spaceships, craters and other space-themed items.

DJ in The World’s Largest Bounce House at Big Bounce America (Courtesy Big Bounce America)

The Sports Slam inflatable at Big Bounce America (Courtesy Big Bounce America)

The Giant inflatable at Big Bounce America (Courtesy Big Bounce America)

Air Space inflatable at Big Bounce America (Courtesy Big Bounce America)

Chief Operating Officer Sophia Wilson said the event is meant to encourage fun for people of all ages.

“We need more fun in the world!” Wilson said in a statement. “After the times we’ve just gone through, we invite you to kick those shoes off and let loose for a while. We have the perfect event to allow kids and adults alike to get out of the house and enjoy an outdoor event like they’ve never experienced.”

Bounce sessions are organized by age group, with the youngest group closed to toddlers and their guardians, and the oldest group reserved for attendees over the age of 16.

But note: the event organizers said, “Everyone MUST behave like an overgrown child!”

Anyone who’s interested in attending with their adult friends — or with the whole family — is advised to buy advance tickets online.

Big Bounce America will be held at the Portland International Raceway from Saturday, Sept. 16 to Sunday, Sept. 24.