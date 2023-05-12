PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Rose Haven’s 10th annual Reigning Roses Walk kicks off on Mother’s Day to raise awareness and funds for Portland’s only day shelter and community center for Portland women, children and marginalized genders experiencing homelessness and abuse.

“The biggest party in Northwest Portland,” according to Development Director Liz Starke, starts with a mimosa reception at the Rose Haven shelter, followed by a 5K walk through the Alphabet District with interactive stops, live music and giveaways.

Watch the video above to learn more.