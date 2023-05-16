PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The 21st Annual Filmed by Bike Festival is rolling into Portland’s historic Hollywood Theatre, showcasing some of the world’s best bike films.

In addition to screening global cinema, the fest also features events to bring filmmakers and the audience together.

“We’re really excited because after celebrating our 20th anniversary last year, we decided to just keep going,” Festival Director and Founder Ayleen Crotty said. “So, we have an incredible collection of films from filmmakers from all over the world. There will be movies in the theater and then there will also be a whole series of events outside the theater so people can get on their bikes, get around town, meet the filmmakers, drink coffee together, go to after parties. So much fun all weekend long.”

“We do look for that central storyline related to bikes,” Crotty explained. “But other than that, it really spans the gamut. So, we have documentaries, we have profiles of notable cyclists, we have a lot of funny stuff, a lot of creative films and some really surprising, intriguing films that you may not expect. Because they come from all over the world, and they’re very short, we’re able to bring in such a variety.”

The festival also caters to a global audience with all the programming available online through the end of the year. Under the festival’s new model, Crotty says the first two days of the festival will feature in-person screenings along with online-only screenings on the third day of the festival.

“We realized it was an incredible opportunity to connect with a global audience or people who just don’t want to leave the house, right?” Crotty said.

The festival has also created a grant program for BIPOC filmmakers, which is funded in part by donations.

“I’ve been in the bicycle industry since the 90s, and we noticed that what we were seeing represented, didn’t represent who we knew to ride bikes. So, we were really eager, after searching and searching for more diverse stories to put on screen, 21 years later here we are. We’re still not seeing that diversity out there. We know funding is a big barrier to creating a film, especially for BIPOC filmmakers,” Crotty said.

The fest founder added, “Portland is such a fun bike city, as people have probably seen, cycling is on the rise. There’s so many fun activities happening all summer long. Our bicycle culture is very vibrant, colorful, creative and Filmed by Bike has been there every step of the way. With this awesome arts and culture event, we’re part of this landscape of film festivals here in Oregon. Oregon has a really rich film festival culture, and we love being a part of that and being able to bring these stories to the screen.”

The festival runs from May 18 through May 21.