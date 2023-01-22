PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — When the Blazers host the Los Angeles Lakers at the Moda Center Sunday night, Bill Schonely’s presence will be felt throughout the arena.

The Schonz, as he was affectionately known, died Saturday at 93. He spent the better part of a half-century with the Blazers, joining them as Employee #6 for their inaugural season.

Fans who attend the game will likely be part of a memorable outpouring of emotions for the man who coined the phrase, “Rip City.” Tip-off is at 6 p.m.

Reaction to his death came from far and wide on Saturday.

Blazers guard Damian Lillard and head coach Chauncey Billups were effusive in their praise for the longtime broadcaster who was part of the fabric of this city for so long.

“Mr. Schonely obviously is an icon, a legend. Not just in this area either. Around the league, period,” said Billups. “He was always very kind to me and very encouraging and optimistic to me, so I was lucky that I got that little time with him.”

“I’m sure his voice will be remembered. What he represented will be remembered,” said Lillard. “I’m just happy that I’ve been around long enough and spent enough time around him to call him a friend and get to know him.”

US Sen. Ron Wyden said “Schonely provided the soundtrack for generations of Trail Blazers fans and forever made our beloved Portland into RipCity.”

Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler said the “Mayor of Rip City” was one of “our city’s legendary figures.”

His biographer, Kerry Eggers, told KOIN 6 News Schonely didn’t understand the game of basketball all that well.

“He was just like you and me. We’re just fans, we know a little bit about it. He didn’t know it like the coaches. But you don’t need to when you’re an announcer,” Eggers said. “He was a mellifluous talker, the Voice of God is what we used to say, great voice, he carried the game beautifully so he didn’t need to know basketball all that well.”

A public celebration of his life is being planned, the Blazers said. But the details of that plan have not been released.