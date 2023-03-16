The sick bald eagle that was found in Mt. Tabor Park on Feb. 18. (Photo provided by viewer Jason Bradley)

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The bald eagle that died after it was found in a sickly state at Mt. Tabor Park on Feb. 18 did not die from the bird flu, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife has determined.

Oregon State Police Capt. Kyle Kennedy initially told KOIN 6 News in February that the eagle was suspected to have died of bird flu while an OSP trooper was attempting to drive the bird to a local vet. However, Portland Parks and Recreation spokesperson Mark Ross told KOIN 6 News on Thursday that bird flu has been ruled out as the cause of death.

“We heard back from the Department of Fish and Wildlife on the bald eagle that was injured in Mt. Tabor Park,” Ross said. “After testing, it is confirmed that it tested negative for avian flu.”

Experts at Oregon State University are actively performing an “extensive” autopsy on the eagle to determine its cause of death, Ross said. The bird’s official cause of death remains unknown.