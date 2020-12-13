Black Santa spreads cheer in SE Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Santa passed through the Rockwood, Centennial and Powellhurst-Gilbert neighborhoods in Portland Saturday to spread some holiday cheer.

Kids were able to see the man in red pass by in his COVID-safe snow globe made just for this parade event.

The parade was organized by Black Santa PDX in order to offer a more diverse representation of Saint Nick to local families.

“From literature to media as well as just real life experiences like this, it’s something that can really make memories for our kids and it’s a positive representation for Santa…representing those in our community in this way,” said volunteer coordinator Beatrix Li.

Santa will travel down to Eugene the coming week then come back to Portland next weekend for some Christmas photo ops.

The Black Santa Wonderland event will be happening next Saturday and Sunday from 3 p.m. to 9 p.m. You can make reservations for that at Black Santa PDX’s website.