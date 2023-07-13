PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Local non-profit Blanchet House handed out more than 100 donated wheeled bags and suitcases to Portland’s homeless community Wednesday.

Last week, Blanchet House put out a call for people to donate the bags to help the homeless community comply with Portland’s daytime camping ban.

Many responded to the call, and Jennifer Randsell with Blanchet House shared that these bags can be life savers for people and that they allow homeless people to keep the things they need with them at all times.

“They’re things that they need for their life,” said Randsell. “You know, it might be their blanket their toiletry things, it might be utensils and things to make a sandwich just because they have snap benefits. And later they can buy some groceries. So it really is the things that they need to keep life going for them.”

The bags are particularly helpful for people with disabilities and those who use public transit to travel.