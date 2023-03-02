PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Blanchet House is holding its annual Lend a Helping Hand brunch on Sunday to fundraise for the non-profit’s work helping homeless, hungry and isolated Portlanders.

The brunch is returning in person for the first time since the pandemic, Blanchet House Executive Director Scott Kerman said. The organization, which has been running for 71 years, has served meals and provided transitional housing and clothing with help from donations from the community.

“The demand is extraordinary and not just in the number of people who are coming to us for meals,” Kerman said. “But the demand for clothing and the demand for other supplies and resources – we’ve added health care and peer support services – and we’ve seen a real increase just in the last few months.”

Kerman added that Blanchet House is expecting more demand amid fears of rising rent and emergency SNAP benefits ending in March.

Additionally, he noted the organization not only serves people who are unhoused but also those living in low-income housing, shelters or who do not have access to meals.

“They come to us not just for food, but for community. There’s a lot of community in security,” Kerman said.

The brunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. on March 5 at the Sentinel Hotel. While tickets for the Lend a Helping Hand brunch are sold out, Kerman said there is an option to virtually join the brunch through their website.