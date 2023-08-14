PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Dangerously hot temperatures have outreach workers focusing efforts on some of Portland’s most vulnerable populations, like the homeless.

Those doing outreach say 100+ degree days like Monday and Tuesday aren’t the only concern this week, but also the impact the prolonged exposure can have as the heat continues late into the week.

“That can be a huge danger to folks that never really get a chance to get out into an A/C situation for very long,” Jon Seibert, Director of Programs at Blanchet House, said.

As Blanchet House geared up for their routine meal services Monday, the heat wave prompted extra provisions like handing out water, bananas, electrolytes and even cooler clothing donations, before folks could then continue to nearby cooling shelters.

“We don’t necessarily have the capacity to expand outside of our meal services so what we do is make sure we’re a hub for that communication and information,” Seibert said. “We’ve been communicating with people a lot today, making sure they know, especially since there’s a cooling shelter right around the corner. We’ve also seen a lot of outreach workers from the county and other agencies and we’re very thankful that so many people are taking this heat wave seriously.”

The Joint Office of Homeless Services says they have outreach workers on the streets, as well, watching out for those vulnerable during extreme temps. Blanchet House says there’s an added concern for the unhoused downtown and in other parts of the Portland metro area known for being heat islands.

“In downtown areas, a lot of concrete, a lot of asphalt, really keeps that heat in. So even after the sun goes down, it stays really warm down here. Especially folks who may be sleeping on the sidewalk tonight. It’s not really going to cool down a lot,” Seibert said.

Right now, heat-related illnesses like heat stroke are also top of mind, so those who do outreach are asking fellow locals to recognize the signs and call 911 if they think someone is experiencing it.

“That’s a situation where someone can be at imminent risk especially if they don’t have the ability to get out of that heat, which for several days, that might be a challenge for a lot of the folks that we serve here,” Seibert said.

Organizations like Blanchet House are also always in need of water to hand out so if you’re able to, consider donating or even keep bottles on hand if you see someone in need.