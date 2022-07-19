PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Fire officials said three adults, a child and a dog are without a home after an apartment caught fire in Southeast Portland on Tuesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue tweeted at 4:12 a.m. that a fire broke out in a community laundry room near the intersection of SE 90th and Division.

Crews said they knocked down the blaze but not before a neighboring apartment unit was damaged by smoke and water.

The American Red Cross is reportedly helping the residents forced out of their apartment.

Fire officials said there were no injuries. An investigation is underway to determine what caused the fire.