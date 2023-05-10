PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — While it was a disappointing 2022-23 season for the Portland Trail Blazers, Damian Lillard was able to add another highlight to his resume.

The Blazers star was named to the All-NBA Third Team on Wednesday, joining LeBron James, De’Aaron Fox, Julius Randle and Domantis Sabonis.

It was the seventh All-NBA selection of Lillard’s career, the most in franchise history. It is also the second time he has been named to the third team (2014).

Lillard averaged a career-high 32.2 points (46.3% FG, 37.1% 3-PT, 91.4% FT), to go along with 4.8 rebounds, 7.3 assists and 0.9 steals per contest in 58 games this season.