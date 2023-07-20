Blind Coffee has launched Brewphoria line of coffee to help raise funds for Identity Euphoria. (PMG Photo: Brit Allen)

PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — Though Pride month is barely in the rearview mirror, news about anti-trans legislation and nonacceptance of LGBTQ+ people continues to make headlines.

For members of the staff at Blind Coffee Roasters in Portland, this news impacting the queer community has been disheartening, to say the least. However, they have not let it discourage them.

In response to the negativity from around the country, Tim and Holly Howard and their team have decided to once again utilize their talents (and taste in coffee) to raise funds for a local LGBTQ+ serving nonprofit organization, Identity Euphoria.

Identity Euphoria is based in East Multnomah County but serves LGBTQ+ people throughout Oregon and Washington. The mission of the organization is to build community and resources for LGBTQ+ people and also provide educational opportunities to the public.

This mission stood out to roastery staff member Bowie Carns as she searched for a place to benefit from her desire to give back to the queer community.

“Bowie was looking for a way to take fear and anger and turn it into something productive and helpful,” co-owner Tim Howard said. “I told her to look for somebody who deserves more money and to find something you can rally behind.”

