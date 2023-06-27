PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – The Waterfront Blues Festival is more than a summer party with amazing music — it’s also a place where people can give back to the community, find some family fun and even some exercise.

The Blues Fest partners with several non-profits including Meals on Wheels People and the Jeremy Wilson Foundation and features tons of activities to highlight local organizations, including Portland health club Knot Springs this year.

Knot Springs is offering Wellness on the Waterfront morning classes before shows begin, including dance, meditation and yoga classes.

“You can get a little action into your day or some grounding before you have a great time the rest of the afternoon seeing some amazing bands,” Knot Springs Director of Engagement Alli Lurie said.

“It is so fun to be able to take it beyond the music and round out an experience. I mean, the festival is open for 10 or 11 hours a day and so, we are thrilled to partner with folks like Knot Springs to enhance the experience for our fans and attendees and think about our whole bodies,” Festival Director Christina Fuller said. “I think it’s a great example of Portland collaborating together and all of us just being really invested in good times and taking care of people around us.”

“The DNA of the festival is to be connected with non-profit organizations,” Fuller added. “And by showing up and supporting the festival you’re showing up and supporting these organizations.”