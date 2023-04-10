PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Firefighters took to the Willamette River to fight a hard-to-reach fire burning at a homeless camp on Portland’s waterfront near OMSI Monday morning, officials said.

The fire began just after 7:45 a.m. at a camp Portland Fire & Rescue said was dug into the side of the riverbank near the Springwater Corridor and the Ross Island Bridge.

The location was difficult to reach by land, so crews put the flames out using a fireboat and deck guns.

No injuries were reported. The investigation is ongoing.