PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Portland has just named a new interim police chief, the city’s 7th police chief in just eight years.

Bob Day, a 30-year veteran of the Portland Police Bureau, was sworn in October 11 by outgoing Police Chief Chuck Lovell. Lovell served as chief for just over three years and will stay with the bureau as Head of Community Engagement.

Day is a former captain of the North Precinct and a former assistant chief with the bureau. He came out of a four-year retirement to lead the bureau for the next 18 months. Chief Day had a sit-down with reporters this week, including KOIN 6 News’ Lisa Balick.

We asked him why he decided to come back and what he hopes to accomplish in a city reeling from some big challenges.

