PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A woman was found dead after a fire in North Portland on Wednesday night.

The fire happened in the 3900 block of N Michigan Ave around 8 PM Wednesday.

Portland Fire & Rescue say a body was discovered in a shed after the fire. Her identity has not been released and an investigation is underway.

