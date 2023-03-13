PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Portland Police Bureau is conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the Hazelwood neighborhood early Monday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., a heavy police presence responded to a welfare check in the vicinity of Southeast 141st Avenue and Southeast Harrison Street. At the scene, officers discovered a man deceased in the street.

Police did not release the man’s name and the medical examiner has not yet confirmed his cause or manner of death.

The investigation has closed Southeast 141st Avenue between Southeast Harrison Street and Southeast Division Street. Southeast Harrison Street will also be closed between Southeast 140th Avenue to Southeast 143rd Avenue.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Detective Calvin Goldring at Calvin.Goldring@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0256; or Detective Travis Law at Travis.Law@police.portlandoregon.gov or 503-823-0395. Reference case number 23-65602.

