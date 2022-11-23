PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Authorities on Wednesday launched a suspicious death investigation after a body was found inside a burning car near Cathedral Park in North Portland.

The incident was first reported around 3 a.m. to Portland Fire & Rescue as a commercial fire on North Baltimore Street, between North Bradford and Decatur streets.

Firefighters discovered a person inside a vehicle they said was fully engulfed by flames.

Fire investigators and the Portland Police Bureau were quickly called to the scene to begin an investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the non-emergency line at 503.823.3333.