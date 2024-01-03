PORTLAND, Ore. (PORTLAND TRIBUNE) — The body of Wilma Acosta, a 28-year-old woman who disappeared after leaving a bar in Old Town, has been found, Portland police announced Wednesday.

The news was announced on the Searching for Wilma Acosta Facebook page on Wednesday, Jan. 3.

“Wilma has been found and has passed away. The family would like peace in the days ahead and we are not able to provide any information at this time. Please respect the privacy and do not request information as details are still being gathered. We are grieving and need your prayers and strength for the days ahead. Thank you for your contributions to this group,” read the announcement attributed to Acosta’s aunt Shelby Watkins.

The Portland Police Bureau did not immediately respond to a request for comment. No details were immediately available.

The announcement prompted an outpouring of sympathy and support on the Facebook page.

Acosta left the Dixie Tavern at Northwest Third Avenue and Couch Street in the early morning hours of Dec. 26. Video surveillance for several businesses showed her walking toward Tom McCall Waterfront Park. Her cell phone was found there near the Japanese American Historical Plaza by a friend who traced its location later that morning.

