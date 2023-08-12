CEO Terry Johnson said event is all about fun, preparing for future

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — On Lemonade Day, Portland-area elementary school students got a taste of what it’s like to run a business by selling lemonade.

Created by the Boys and Girls Club of the Portland Metropolitan Area, Lemonade Day allows teams of 3rd- and 4th-graders create their own team names, logos and recipes to see who can sell the most lemonade across 5 different locations.

According to CEO Terry Johnson, the event is all about fun and preparing for the future.

“We’re incorporating project-based and experiential learning and teaching kids about business financial literacy and entrepreneurship,” Johnson said. “Transferable skills to prepare kids for the world of work.”

A total of $7500 was awarded to teams on Saturday. The prize money was for achievements including best-tasting lemonade, most cups sold, most creative stand and most creative recipe.

Anyone who missed the in-person lemonade stands can still donate by purchasing a virtual cup online.