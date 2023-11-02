PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro Area (BGCP) announced Thursday that it will provide resources to serve students and families during the Portland Public Schools teachers’ strike.

“Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro has a solid plan to support our Club members as well as other neighborhood PPS families who will be impacted by school closures,” said Terry Johnson, CEO for Boys & Girls Clubs of Portland Metro. “We hope PPS and PAT will be able to negotiate a settlement quickly so students can get back to school. Missed school time is not ideal for any of our youth, so we are hoping negotiations don’t extend too long so that we avoid significant learning loss for the youth that we serve.”

The Club will have programs intended to provide social, emotional, and academic support to families impacted by the strike. Check out their website for more information.

BGCP is also currently working with partners to secure food donations that can be distributed to their members.