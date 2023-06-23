"This is not your grandma’s Portland Art Museum," PAM CUT Director Amy Dotson said.

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The 4th annual Cinema Unbound Awards featured everything you’d expect — and maybe some things you wouldn’t — from a Portland awards’ ceremony, including a Fred Armisen appearance, Willamette Valley wines and even fire-eating rollerskaters.

Since 2020, the Portland Art Museum’s Center for an Untold Tomorrow has hosted this ceremony to celebrate storytellers who can’t be bound to one specific art form.

Held in PAM’s Mark Building on Thursday evening, the latest Cinema Unbound Awards honored six people with robust careers in film, television, comedy, literature, the culinary arts and more.

The event kicked off with a cocktail hour that featured six table setups highlighting each of the honorees and what makes them unique. While honoree Gregory Gourdet’s award-winning cookbook was at the center of his setup and Armisen’s many television roles were at the center of his, honoree Guillermo del Toro’s section offered tarot card readings to attendees.

Once the cocktail hour ended, PAM CUT staff and hosts directed guests to the Kridel Grand Ballroom for the main event, where they were met by aerialists serving champagne mid-air.

The ceremony started with a welcome from hosts Isaiah Esquire and Johnny Nuriel, also known as performance art duo IZOHNNY. Other entertainers included Jayla Rose, a former contestant on “Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls,” and voguing group House of ADA, former contestants on HBO Max’s “Legendary.”

Portland native and writer Jon Raymond was the first honoree to receive his award on Thursday night. The “spectacular storyteller” reminisced on his times watching movies at the Northwest Film Center — PAM CUT’s former name — while “stoned.” He also expressed support for the ongoing Writers’ Guild of America strike.

“Those of you who want to watch AI movies, be my guest,” Raymond said. “And eat garbage.”

“Top Chef” host Padma Lakshmi virtually presented a Cinema Unbound award to the next honoree, chef Gregory Gourdet, whose critically-acclaimed restaurant Kann led the culinary takeover for the night.

In his speech, Gourdet spoke not just about his career, but his struggles with drug addiction. He said he moved to Portland wanting to be a better person, and the city made him just that.

He also recognized how Portland is ahead of the curve for considering chefs in the same category as other storytellers like filmmakers and songwriters.

“Portland has been a national, if not global, food destination for quite some time,” he told KOIN 6. “We have a very diverse culinary scene here… the chefs are just ambassadors of that art form, and I’m just happy to be part of it.”

“Creative Polymath” Guillermo del Toro was then awarded by Doug Jones, an actor who jokes about playing tall, skinny monsters in Del Toro’s movies including Hellboy, Pan’s Labyrinth and The Shape of Water.

“All of his stories have a wink and a nudge to all of us freaks,” Jones said. “[He shows us that] we might be the heroes, we might be where the beauty lies.”

PAM CUT then honored the remaining three awardees, but not before fundraising for the recently-announced Tomorrow Theater slated to open this November.

The museum’s Director of Community Philanthropy John Goodwin led the fundraising portion, asking audience members to raise their paddles to donate anywhere from $100 to $10,000 for the multimedia hub.

The awards portion continued with a speech from Sleater-Kinney singer Corin Tucker and filmmaker Lance Bangs. They spoke about their friend and honoree Fred Armisen, and his journey from a Trenchmouth punk rocker to comedian and star of “Portlandia.”

According to Armisen, the TV series is a love letter to the Rose City, but it also started as a way for him to hang out with his friends in Portland. One of those friends, his “Portlandia” co-star Carrie Brownstein, received a Cinema Unbound award in 2022.

“We haven’t spoken until tonight, we had such a long feud about it,” he told KOIN 6 jokingly. “No, I was of course happy for her, and she’s here tonight, so I’m glad we get to share it in two different years.”

Director Boots Riley and Creed actress Tessa Thompson, the following presenter and awardee, delivered virtual remarks.

“What you have with Tessa is a collaborator,” Riley said of the actress, who is in the U.K. filming her next movie. “She’s a collaborator, a conspirator and a force to be reckoned with.”

Growing up in a family of creatives, Thompson added that she had always looked at art as something that you “just do” — comparing it to cooking a meal or making a bed.

Finally, illustrious filmmaker Ava Duvernay presented an award to Jacqueline Stewart. Stewart is a University of Chicago professor in the Department of Cinema and Media Studies and the director and president of the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures.

“She’s a beautiful custodian of all the things the cinematic realm should do for the public,” Duvernay said of Stewart, whose speech was about unbinding cinema from “gatekeepers.”

The awardee also listed Duvernay as one filmmaker whose work will impact the next generation of artists.

“Her film Selma, I think, is an amazing example,” Stewart told KOIN 6. “Those filmmakers who make films that try to tell us how to interpret history are absolutely important.”

After Stewart accepted her award, hosts IZOHNNY and fellow entertainers closed out the show with a special performance that featured fire-eaters Ivizia Dakini and Peach.

“This is not your grandma’s Portland Art Museum,” PAM CUT Director Amy Dotson said.