TIGARD, Ore. (KOIN) — Bridgeport Village was transformed into a winter wonderland Saturday, kicking off the holiday season with Santa’s Arrival Celebration and Parade.

After Santa’s arrival, guests met Mrs. Claus, decorated cookies, made holiday cards and more. Shoppers also enjoyed musical performances from the Grant High School Marching Band, local young singer Gus Jeffers, and other acts.

Shop Small PDX

The shopping center also observed Small Business Saturday, highlighting the many independent retailers at its location, including artisans like Tender Loving Empire and Will Leather Goods.

