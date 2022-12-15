PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — In 2020, superintendent Guadalupe Guerrero made the decision to remove officers from Portland high schools, but in a public safety address on Wednesday, Mayor Ted Wheeler and Portland Police Chief Chuck Lovell said they are considering bringing them back.

In an interview on Tuesday with a PPS representative, KOIN asked if there’s been any recent talk among district leaders about putting officers back on campuses permanently. The representative said they didn’t know the answer to that question.

However, that answer was revealed Wednesday when Chief Lovell said at a press conference that he and the district are in very early conversations about what it would look like to put officers back in schools.

“I have had some discussions with PPS around what we can do to keep children safe in the short term but there’s also probably longer-term conversations that have just started around what a return to schools might look like,” said Lovell.

Aaron Schmautz was the sergeant in charge of the School Resource Officer Program in 2020 when the superintendent eliminated it.

Schmautz, now the president of the police union, said it was a huge loss for students and difficult for the dozen officers on the team.

“When it was disbanded, it was heart-rendering and it was mostly heart-rendering to see these officers who have been doing this amazing work and believed so much in it just kind of tossed aside and it just really was a very difficult moment,” Schmautz said.

Back in 2020, Mayor Wheeler supported the decision to do away with school resource officers and said he would re-direct $1 million a year to a program that he said the community would design to support & nurture black children.

KOIN 6 News asked the mayor’s office where the money has gone, but they did not provide an answer before this publishing.

Wheeler said publicly Wednesday he believes there should be more collaboration between police & PPS.