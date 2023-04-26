The café says it's closing "due to increased labor and food costs"

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Since 1983, Zell’s Café has served brunch classics in Southeast Portland’s Buckman Neighborhood. But soon, the restaurant will have its final day of operation.

The breakfast spot announced its looming closure in a social media post on Friday, April 21. It also notified customers with a sign posted outside of a restaurant.

“Zell’s Café will be permanently closing on May 2nd,” the sign said. “We would like to thank everyone for the patronage over the last 40 years. Due to increased labor and food costs the Zell’s Café model does not work in 2023, we are reimagining the space and will return with a different concept at some point.”

Fellow Portland establishments Malka, Holler and Hotlips Pizza also cited economic reasons when they closed down some or all of their locations earlier this year.

Known for its traditional breakfast offerings like eggs benedict and buttermilk pancakes, Zell’s Café has been a longtime favorite in Southeast Portland. And although it isn’t the city’s only breakfast restaurant, it’s one of it is oldest.

Original owner Tom Zell ran the establishment for more than a decade before selling it to a fellow restaurateur in 1996. The café has since undergone two ownership changes, with the latest being in 2022.

“We deeply appreciate all of the support from our regulars, our local partners, our out-of-town visitors, and everyone who has stopped in to just sit at the bar, enjoy a coffee, and say hello,” the restaurant’s website said.

Tuesday, May 2 will be the last day to eat at the breakfast spot on 1300 SE Morrison Street.

Zell’s Café is open from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday and Friday, and from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday. It’s closed on Wednesday and Thursday.