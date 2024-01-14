Officials said the burst pipes did not affect passengers

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Two pipes burst in the early hours of Sunday in the ticket lobby at Portland International Airport, but travelers were not affected, airport officials said.

The pipes burst because of the freezing temperatures, creating a puddle of water in a few spots throughout PDX. Crews worked to clean the areas affected.

The burst pipes at PDX may not have affected the travelers, but the weather outside did. As of 5:25 p.m., a total of 148 flights were delayed into or out of PDX with another 31 flights canceled. The bitter cold temperatures from this massive winter storm played havoc with air travel throughout the United States.

Many places in the region are also dealing with frozen and burst pipes.

The City of Portland’s largest sewage pump station is now under partial service due to a frozen pipe, the Bureau of Environmental Services announced Sunday.

The pump serves Portland’s downtown area and the surrounding inner city.

KOIN 6 News will have more information later.