Businesses ask PPB to help clear homeless ahead of reopening

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Members of the Portland Business Alliance held a virtual meeting with the Portland Police Bureau Wednesday to express concerns over camps setup in front of stores and shops during the lockdown.

Last week PPB Chief Jami Resch brought up a trial program underway of high visibility patrols in Portland’s Chinatown and the Pearl District. She said while it is not an enforcement mission, there are more officers on foot and on bike patrols checking on the various camps for criminal behavior.

Resch said clearing out camps is generally not allowed unless there are hazardous health condition issues given the status of the pandemic. However, officers will soon be warning street campers they will need to allow access to owners and shoppers when businesses begin reopening.

“The emphasis on the camps we see is the people who are blocking rights of way, move to one side or the other, clean up what they can clean up, provide services and address any criminal behavior we may see,” said Resch.

Officers will also be reaching out to local business owners to see if assistance is needed with a particular reopening.