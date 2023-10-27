PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — An upcoming event is celebrating all the things that make Portland weird.

The “Weird Portland Gala” is happening on Nov. 3 and it promises to be weirder than ever.

Celebrating the city’s weird past, present and future, the event is also raising funds to support a local non-profit.

AM Extra was joined by Brian Kid, the uni-piper and president of “Weird Portland United,” and Christine Lassiter, board member and gala planning chair, to talk about the big things happening at this year’s event.

