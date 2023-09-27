PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) – Former Charter Review Commission member and environmental nonprofit director, Candace Avalos, announced her bid for East Portland’s District 1 seat on Portland’s City Council.

Announcing her decision to run, Avalos cites the need for community members to come together to create “a better Portland,” according to her campaign website.

“East Portland is a growing and evolving community, and we have been waiting a long time for promises made in City Hall to be realized,” Avalos said in a press release. “The only way Portland has ever made progress has been people coming together to make change. For years I have shown my love for this city by being a part of creating real solutions. And now I’m inspired to run for City Council to take it to the next level.”

Avalos serves as the executive director of the Portland-based environmental nonprofit Verde, and previously served on the Charter Review Committee — working with the community amid the city’s transition to a new form of government — and taught leadership and civic engagement at Portland State University over eight years.

She is also a member of Governor Tina Kotek’s Central City Task Force, a group aiming to revamp Portland’s economic future.

On her campaign website, Avalos says she will fight for “pragmatic and dynamic policies to address homelessness, community safety, government accountability, modern infrastructure, environmental justice, and equitable economic opportunity.”

According to Avalos’ Friends of Candace Avalos committee filing, she is registered as a nonpartisan candidate.