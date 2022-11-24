These Portland-area restaurants will stop you from getting hangry this Thanksgiving

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — About 42% of Americans eat their Thanksgiving meal between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m., according to a 2018 Statista study. But that isn’t the case for many who celebrate the holiday.

In the early afternoon of Thanksgiving, plenty of families are still patiently waiting for their dinner — or impatiently waiting with a growling stomach.

If fasting leading up to the holiday meal isn’t your deal, here are some Portland restaurants that are welcoming customers during the day.

When: 7 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 11477 SW Pacific Hwy, Tigard, OR 97223

Business Insider named this Tigard spot the best diner in Oregon, so you’ll be in good hands. Banning’s Restaurant & Pie House has a wide selection of breakfast, lunch and dinner entrees, and you may be able to take a pie home for dessert.

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 925 SE Main St, Portland, OR 97214

This Southeast Portland pub offers entertainment as well as pre-Thanksgiving fare. Go to Birdie Time Pub to eat classic pub food, and stay to watch the World Cup matches and NFL games that air throughout the day.

When: 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Where: 4063 N Williams Ave., Portland, OR 97227

Williams District dessert and chocolate shop Jinju Patisserie is open for business. You can satisfy your sweet tooth with their wide range of pastries, or have a simple morning meal fix with one of their breakfast croissants.

When: 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Where: 939 NW 10th Ave, Portland, OR 97209

Whether you’re craving something sweet or savory before Thanksgiving, Lovejoy Bakers has an extensive menu that’s got you covered. The Pearl District’s ‘neighborhood cafe’ serves freshly-made sandwiches, snacks and treats.

When: 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., and 4:30 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Where: 1924 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97201

Before you chow down on your traditional turkey dinner, try Thai food from a local restaurant. SomTum Thai Kitchen is open during its regular hours, and offers tasty dishes including pad thai, thai fried rice and Thai-style barbecue chicken.