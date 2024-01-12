PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — A car fire outside of the home of Portland City Commissioner Rene Gonzalez overnight Friday has prompted an arson investigation, authorities said.

Just after 1:30 a.m., Portland Fire & Rescue say crews responded to a report of a car on fire in the Eastmoreland neighborhood and were able to successfully extinguish it.

Authorities say no one was in the car at the time and no one was injured. But the car was destroyed by the fire.

Firefighters reportedly found evidence suggesting the fire was intentionally set, prompting PF&R to request a special fire investigator and Portland Police, who soon responded to the scene.

Officials then determined that the vehicle, a white 2024 Honda Accord, was parked on the street in front of Commissioner Gonzalez’s home and it belonged to a family member of the commissioner.

“Thanks to the prompt response of Portland Fire & Rescue, the fire was nable to spread to any neighboring homes or vehicles. My neighborhood is filled with both families and seniors, and we must do everything in our power to protect them,” said Gonzalez in a statement Friday afternoon. “I am grateful that nobody was physically harmed as a result of this incident. My family is deeply appreciative of the outpouring of concern today from neighbors and colleagues and the prompt response and assistance from Portland Police.”

Commissioner Mingus Mapps, who works with Gonzalez on Portland City Council, also released a statement, saying he was “horrified” by the news.

“As elected officials, we should welcome debate and disagreement, but for someone to commit an act of political violence at Commissioner Gonzalez’s home is beyond unacceptable,” said Mapps.” I condemn this violence in the strongest possible terms, and I am hopeful police will quickly find the perpetrator. My thoughts are with Commissioner Gonzalez and his family.”

Multnomah County District Attorney Mike Schmidt also reacted to the incident, stating:

“Acts of political violence and acts of political vandalism are unacceptable and will not be tolerated. Commissioner Gonzalez and everyone else in a public leadership role is here to serve this community because they love this community.

Everybody is free to agree or disagree with me, the Commissioner, or any public servant or political candidate. But threats, vandalism, arson, violence, or any other form of illegal coercion will not be tolerated. If confirmed arson, we will find and prosecute those responsible for this act to the fullest extent of the law.

I want to thank Commissioner Gonzalez for his service to this community. I also want to thank the vast majority of Portlanders who engage in our democracy the healthy way – through voting, through respectful conversations, and through peaceful debate and disagreement.

Heading into election season, we will have disagreements. Let’s keep it peaceful and respect each other, each others’ property, and the law. At the end of the day, it’s not us against each other – it is all of us against the challenges our community faces.”

No arrests have been made and no suspect information has been released at this time.

If anyone has information about this case, they are encouraged to contact Portland Police.

This is a developing story. Stay with KOIN 6 News for more updates.