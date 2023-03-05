PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — The search for suspects is on after 3 incidents of car-related scams in 45 minutes across Portland, authorities said.

The 3 incidents happened around noon Sunday involving two suspects trying to stop drivers, telling them their car was on fire and then stealing from them when they get out to check, police said.

The first incident was reported around 12:09 p.m. when a victim said the two suspects got her attention by saying her gas tank was smoking, and when she went to check they stole her purse.

The second incident happened 20 minutes later when two suspects told a victim their car was on fire. The suspects stole the car when the victim went to check.

Police said a third incident was reported at 12:41 p.m. when the suspects attempted to pull in front of a driver to stop them, but the driver was able to move around and keep going. The suspect’s vehicle matched the description of the previous incidents.

Authorities did not provide a description of the suspect’s car.

The investigation is ongoing and information is limited, but Portland police warn the community to be aware of their surroundings and to get to a safe public place before investigating their vehicle.